2 dead following pursuit with Arkansas State Trooper in Memphis, TBI reports

According to the TBI, an Arkansas State Trooper returned gunfire at the vehicle, striking both individuals inside.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), two men are dead following a pursuit by Arkansas police from West Memphis, Arkansas, into Memphis.

The shooting occurred just after 2:30 p.m. on Thursday on the on-ramp to Interstate 55 North from McLemore Avenue, according to the TBI.

Arkansas State Police along with U.S. Marshals were reportedly pursuing at least one individual wanted out of South Carolina on felony warrants when an individual in the vehicle began shooting at the officers.

An Arkansas State Trooper reportedly returned fire, hitting both of the individuals in the vehicle. The trooper was also struck by gunfire.

The TBI reports the two men who were struck by the Arkansas State Trooper were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Arkansas State Trooper was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the set of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews.

The district attorney general will then determine whether the officer's actions were justified.

This is an ongoing investigation.