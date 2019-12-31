WEST MEMPHIS, Ark — An officer-involved shooting on the I-40, Hernando DeSoto bridge had the bridge shut down for several hours early Tuesday morning.

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers were called to the area of Avalon and Court in Midtown around midnight concerning two men being seen forcing a man into the trunk of a white Nissan.

Moments later, officers saw the suspect’s car in the area of Madison and Cleveland. When they tried to stop them, the suspects headed west, eventually getting on the I-40 bridge toward Arkansas. At that time Arkansas State Police and West Memphis Police were notified.

MPD continued following the suspects into Arkansas, where they got off the interstate onto Mound City Road, then got back onto I-40 eastbound.

While driving back toward Memphis, an Arkansas State Police Trooper conducted a pit maneuver, causing the suspect’s car to stop.

Two suspects got out of the car and ran, but, officers quickly caught one of them. The other suspect was shot by officers after he jumped the concrete divider wall.

A 61-year-old man was found in the trunk of the suspect’s car. He was treated on scene for minor injuries.

No officers were injured. The bridge reopened just after 6 a.m.

The officer-involved fatal shooting is being investigated by Arkansas State Police.



