Police: Arkansas man arrested after meth, 15 firearms found in home

According to reports, 30-year-old Luis Gameros was arrested after investigators found 1.25 pounds of meth, 1.65 pounds of marijuana, and 15 firearms among three different homes.

Those items, along with cash and other 'drug paraphernalia' were all removed from the homes by the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force.

Investigators found the items as they searched the three different areas that were all associated with Gameros.

They began the search at a home on Buffalo Road in Kensett, followed up by going to a building on CW Road in Judsonia, and ending the search at a home on Usery Road.

"This is yet another example of the job that is being done daily by our dedicated deputies and officers to curtail drug activities with our communities. Every one of these major cases helps to send a message to those who would traffic drugs that the cities and communities within White County are not a safe haven for this type of activity," authorities with White County Sheriff's Office said.

Gameros now faces charges for trafficking a controlled substance, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, and maintaining a drug premises.