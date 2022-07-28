Arkansas man arrested after crashing dump truck into police car

A Lonoke man is in custody after stealing a dump truck and crashing it into an Arkansas State Police vehicle.

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. — A Lonoke man was arrested on July 27 after stealing a dump truck and ramming an Arkansas State Police vehicle.

The dump truck was reported stolen to the Lonoke County Sheriff's Office around 5:25 p.m. Wednesday evening near the Furlow community.

The truck was being driven by 29-year-old Trevor Strickland when it crashed into an Arkansas State Police car that was blocking Lingo Road.

Strickland continued through the wreckage as deputies pursued him. The trooper was not injured during the crash and escaped the vehicle before impact.

When Strickland turned the dump truck onto Charlie Loop Road, troopers "aimed gunfire" at the truck "in an attempt to stop the pursuit."

At least one round hit the engine compartment, which caused the truck to slow down and stop on Carson Bridge Road.

Strickland was not injured and was taken into custody.