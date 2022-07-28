Arkansas police arrest 22 people for alleged drug operation

Arkansas State Police have arrested 22 out of 30 people in connection to an alleged drug operation involving heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, meth, and ecstasy.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas State Police (ASP) have arrested 22 people in connection to an alleged narcotics operation in St. Francis County.

According to reports, authorities underwent the 11-month undercover investigation that resulted in the arrest of the previously mentioned members of the alleged drug operation.

Police have said that there were 30 people in total that are being targeted as part of the investigation, with 8 of the suspects evading the search that has been largely focused in Forrest City.

Each person arrested was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, with the initial investigation which started in August 2021, targeting people that were allegedly selling heroin, cocaine, meth, and ecstasy.

“This investigation and subsequent arrests demonstrate the commitment of the Arkansas State Police to remove drug dealers from our communities and cut-off the supply of the worst and most dangerous narcotics being funneled into Arkansas,” said Colonel Bill Bryant, Director of the Arkansas State Police.

Authorities are still searching for 8 of the suspects and encourage anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact them.

For more information on those arrested and those who are still being searched for, you can view ASP's post here.