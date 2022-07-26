Liquor theft at Stickyz Rock'n'Roll Chicken Shack

Police have arrested Patrick Smith for stealing multiple bottles of liquor from Stickyz Rock'n'Roll Chicken Shack.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police have arrested a man in connection with a robbery at Stickyz Rock'n'Roll Chicken Shack after the business reported a man stealing bottles of liquor from the bar.

Danielle Deedon, an employee at Stickyz, witnessed the crime and attempted the confront the individual.

The man reportedly walked around the bar and threatened Deedon, warning her to, "Keep quiet or get shot".

The suspect fled the scene and was later located by police and identified as Patrick Smith.

At the time of his arrest, Smith was publically intoxicated and had two bottles of liquor in his possession that matched the description of the stolen property.