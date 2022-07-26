West Helena Police Department investigates early morning homicide

The Helena- West Helena Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that happened early Tuesday morning.

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — The Helena- West Helena Police Department responded to a call at 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

According to reports, once officers arrived at the intersection of Mooney and Hawkins streets in West Helena, they found a car that had a deceased white male inside.

The male was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead by the Phillips County coroner.

Investigators are currently looking into multiple leads but have not yet identified any suspects.