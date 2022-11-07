Little Rock police investigate homicide on Northwick Court

Little Rock police are now investigating after a shooting on Northwick Court Monday afternoon has left one man dead.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock Police Department responded to a call of a shooting that happened in the 1500 block of Northwick Court at around 4:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a man inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to reports, the Little Rock police have deemed this as a homicide and an investigation is currently underway.