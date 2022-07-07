Benton police arrest suspect in alleged kidnapping, assault of woman

Benton police have arrested 25-year-old Monterio Shorter after he allegedly assaulted a female victim and reportedly kidnapped a second woman at gunpoint.

BENTON, Ark. — Benton police responded to calls late Tuesday night in reference to a disturbance with weapons.

Authorities responded to Rivendell Behavioral Services, which is where they spoke with the victim who shared that her friend was held at gunpoint and forced into the suspect, 25-year-old Monterio Shorter's vehicle.

The victim said that Shorter alleged punched her and she was trying to check on her friend. Authorities said that Shorter wore a ski-mask but that witnesses were able to identify him, as he was the boyfriend of the kidnapped victim.

Along with the help of Little Rock police, authorities in Benton were able to locate and seize Shorter's vehicle at this home.

Shortly after, authorities then arrested Shorter during a traffic stop of the kidnapped woman's vehicle.

Following his arrest, Shorter is being charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, terroristic threatening, and battery.

He is being held on $50,000 bond and authorities encourage those with anymore information to contact them at 501-778-1171.