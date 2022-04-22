Police: Overnight shooting leaves one dead in Faulkner County

Faulkner County authorities have started investigating an early morning shooting, leaving one person dead near Grassy Lake Road and Interstate Drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. — Police in Faulkner County have started investigating an early morning homicide that happened on Friday.

According to reports, authorities responded to a shooting that took place around 5:00 a.m. in the area of Grassy Lake Road and Interstate Drive.

Once police made it to the scene, they found a man in the roadway that was suffering from a gunshot wound, later dying as a result of the injury.

Authorities said that they're currently withholding the identity of the victim and that the Faulkner County Sheriff's Office is working to investigate the homicide.

There is no information on possible subjects at the moment and the investigation is ongoing.