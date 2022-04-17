Arkansas authorities investigating body found on Frazier Pike

Authorities with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office have started investigating after a body was found by a fisherman on Frazier Pike Sunday.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: Authorities have now upgraded the case as a homicide investigation.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has started investigating after a body was found on Sunday.

According to reports, the body was discovered on the 18600 block of Frazier Pike after a fisherman found it on the way to the pond.

Authorities said that they're investigating the person's death as a 'suspicious death' and encourage anyone with information on the death to contact them at 501-340-6963.

Authorities have yet to release the identity of the person whose body was found.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.