Arkansas man sentenced to life for 2021 killing on I-40

A man from Forrest City was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of the death of a 21-year-old during a shooting on I-40 in 2021.

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — A man from Forrest City will spend the rest of his life in prison after being found guilty on June 28 of capital murder, two counts of terroristic acts, and two counts of first-degree battery.

On August 21, 2021, 26-year-old Justin Mays opened fire on a vehicle traveling near Morgan on I-40, striking a passenger and injuring two others.

21-year-old Kindylen Roberts of Marion was transported to a local hospital for treatment and later died.

Mays was sentenced to a life term plus 10 years in Arkansas Department of Corrections custody.

According to reports, Arkansas State Police apprehended Mays the same day and led the investigation.

“This case is a successful collaboration made possible by solid police work, a meticulous investigation, and careful analysis of evidence,” said ASP Colonel Mike Hagar. “This case was a team effort that really highlights the value of the Department of Public Safety and the importance of strong relationships with our prosecutorial partners.”

ASP’s Criminal Investigation Division worked tirelessly on the case, scouring over phone records, consulting with prosecutors, and working with the Arkansas State Crime Lab.