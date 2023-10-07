Woman wanted by U.S. Marshals for Little Rock homicide

The U.S. Marshals are searching for a suspect wanted for her involvement in a shooting on 10th Street that left one person dead.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The U.S. Marshals are now looking for a woman wanted for her involvement in the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old man near the Ronald McDonald House on June 16.

37-year-old Karisha Latriece Grisby is a suspect in this incident and officials say she may be armed and dangerous.

She is described as being 5'4" in height and weighing about 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.