Woman wanted by U.S. Marshals for Little Rock homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The U.S. Marshals are now looking for a woman wanted for her involvement in the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old man near the Ronald McDonald House on June 16.
37-year-old Karisha Latriece Grisby is a suspect in this incident and officials say she may be armed and dangerous.
She is described as being 5'4" in height and weighing about 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern Arkansas Fugitive Task Force.