Arkansas man sentenced to life after raping minor 'over 300 times'

An Arkansas man was found guilty for the rape of a minor on Thursday, according to the Morrilton Police Department.

Authorities said that Michael Driver was sentenced to life in prison for rape and received an additional 20 years for 2nd degree sexual assault.

Driver, who was 37 at the time of his arrest, received charges for raping a female minor multiple times over an undisclosed length of time, according to court documents.

Prior to his arrest and conviction, Driver was working as a tow truck driver in Morrilton. An investigation conducted by the Morrilton Police Department and the Arkansas State Police Crimes against Children, found that Driver would take the victim for a ride in his work truck and rape her.