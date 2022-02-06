CONWAY COUNTY, Ark — Arkansas State Troopers are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that happened shortly after midnight on May 17.
According to reports, 32-year-old Travis Frank Sponer was traveling north along Arkansas Highway 9 on his bicycle, when he was struck from behind by a vehicle and died after being sent into a ditch.
Troopers are now asking for help in identifying the suspect and vehicle involved with the fatal hit-and-run that took the life of Sponer.
Authorities describe the vehicle as a Dodge Ram pick-up truck, with a model between 2012 and 2022. Troopers also said that the vehicle appears to be dark red, maroon, or burgundy, with heavy damage on the front passenger side near the headlight.
If anyone has any information surrounding the incident, or has seen a vehicle that matches the description, you are urged to contact the Arkansas State Police, Troop J Headquarters in Clarksville by calling (479) 754-3096.