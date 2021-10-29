Arkansas woman arrested for using elderly woman's credit card for personal use

The Baxter County Sheriff's Officer arrested a Mountain Home woman for stealing money from an elderly woman that she was the caregiver of.

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. — The Baxter County Sheriff's Officer arrested a Mountain Home woman for stealing money from an elderly woman that she was the caregiver of.

According to the press release, 49-year-old Shelah Ellison was arrested and charged with theft and fraud. The charges come after Ellison was reportedly committing credit card fraud and embezzling funds from an elderly woman that she was hired to be the caregiver of.

Police say Ellison was initially hired to provide care for the woman Monday through Friday, at an agreed upon daily wage, but was later prompted to extend care into the weekend. Ellison's weekend wage differed from her wage throughout the week.

The elderly woman gave her a credit card that was used to purchase necessary supplies and groceries for the woman, with Ellison also utilizing pre-signed blank checks to handle the woman's monthly bills. She was also in charge of upkeep of the woman's check book.

According to reports, research was conducted into the woman's bank statements after an unpaid bill that was supposed to be paid by Ellison was discovered in July. The research revealed several large and unusual transactions, resulting in the woman's daughter being contacted and made aware of unauthorized purchases.

Reports say that the research showed a transaction of $45,000 that Ellison used to pay off her own vehicle. Evidence indicates that a total amount of $62,637.64 of the woman's money was used without her consent by Ellison.

Upon being interviewed by authorities, Ellison said that the woman allowed her to pay off her personal vehicle as a gift. She also alleged that the woman gave consent to use the credit card for personal items, under the pretense that she'd pay her back later.