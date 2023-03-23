Police arrest two juveniles for shooting of 14-year-old boy in Pine Bluff

A 15-year-old and 17-year-old have been booked into the Jefferson County Juvenile Detention Center in connection to the Pine Bluff shooting of a 14-year-old victim.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Two juveniles have been arrested by the Pine Bluff Police Department in connection to the shooting of a 14-year-old male.

According to reports, on March 20 officers responded to reports of a shooting near the 1700 block of S. Oak. They were told the victim was being taken to a local hospital, and he was later transported to the Arkansas Children's Hospital where his condition remains unknown.

On March 22, detectives were able to arrest the two juveniles in connection to the shooting. Both the 15-year-old juvenile and 17-year-old juvenile were booked into the Jefferson County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of 1st-degree battery.

Once the case file has been completed and submitted to their office, the Jefferson County Prosecutor's office will decide whether the juveniles will be tried as adults.