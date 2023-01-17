Beebe police arrest suspect after shots fired at motel

Officers with the Beebe Police Department responded to a call in regards to gunshots fired at the Rodeway Inn, where they arrested suspect James Brasher.

BEEBE, Ark. — Officers with the Beebe Police Department responded to a call this morning in regards to gunshots fired at the Rodeway Inn.

Upon arrival, witnesses reported that the suspect, identified as James Brasher, came out of one of the motel rooms with a firearm and began loudly threatening to shoot the occupants in the room next to his.

According to reports, Brasher then discharged the firearm and accidentally shot himself in his right lower leg.

Officers were able to take Brasher into custody. He was transported to a hospital for treatment before going to the White County Jail.