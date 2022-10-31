Derek Stamps, who was an employee with the Benton County Sheriff's Office, was arrested for a DWI while driving a county-issued vehicle.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A Benton County Sheriff's Office jailer has been fired after he was arrested for a DWI on Oct. 30, according to officials.

A press release from the Benton County Sheriff's Office said Derek Stamps was driving a county-issued unmarked vehicle at the time of his arrest.

Stamps was arrested by the Bentonville Police Department and the county says he is no longer employed at the Sheriff's Office.

"Sheriff Holloway does not condone unlawful misconduct and holds employees to high standards," the statement says.

Jail records show that Stamps was arrested for a DWI and that it was his first offense.

5NEWS will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

OTHER STORIES: Arkansas police asking if anyone has seen this man impersonating an officer

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device