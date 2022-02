Bryant police said Tuesday morning there is a suspect in custody after the body of a 22-year-old woman was found on Oak Hill Road.

BRYANT, Ark. — Just before 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, officers in Bryant reported to a call about a shooting on Oak Hill Road and found a woman who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman, police said on Facebook, was 22-years-old.

A suspect is in custody and the charges are pending, according to Bryant police.

No other information has been released.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.