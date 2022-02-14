Two Little Rock families seek justice for weekend homicides

Police are investigating two separate shootings that left two people dead and others injured. The incidents come as the city addresses a recent surge in crime.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — There was another violent weekend in Little Rock. Police are investigating two separate shootings that left two people dead, and several others hurt. The incidents come as the city works to address a recent surge in crime.

Two families are now the latest on a growing list of people searching for justice.

Police have identified 37-year-old Rickey Braggs Jr. as the homicide victim in the E. 7th Street shooting Friday night.

"It just hurts. We need to know why somebody would hurt my son when he wouldn't hurt nobody. He was just a good person," said Rickey Braggs Sr.

He said his son is just like him.

He didn't bother anybody. He just wanted to be around family.

"That's our life. Family. We just be around each other. We don't be out in the streets with everybody," said Braggs Sr.

Reginald Banks is Braggs Jr.'s cousin and said he had just talked to him before the incident.

"I had a missed call. I called my cousin back. Just told him I love him and just be careful," said Banks.

Braggs Jr. leaves behind two sons, ages 10 and 9, who now have to navigate not having a father in their lives.

Two other people were hurt in that E. 7th Street shooting.

There haven't been any possible suspects.

Meanwhile, they continue their investigation into another Friday night shooting.

21-year-old Jose Bustos was shot and killed on Mabelvale Pike earlier that evening.

His younger brother was also shot, but is in the hospital.

Bustos' mom told us that he never bothered anyone either, and she wants whoever killed her son behind bars, and she's not the only mother who feels this.

"He shouldn't have to go out like this. Whoever did this, I hope and pray they catch whoever done him like this. Nobody should have to go out like this," said Carolyn Wilson, Braggs Jr.'s mom.

Their family held debates around the dinner table as they tried to make sense of what they could.

"Why? We have no answers on why and we have no answers on why or who did it. So it's like, why? We just want to know," said Banks.

If anybody has any information on Bragg's death they're encouraged to contact Little Rock police.