Police: One dead, at least three injured in overnight shooting in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has started investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead and at least three other people injured.

According to reports, the shooting happened near the 200 block of E. 7th Street during the early hours on Saturday morning.

One person died, while three others suffered what authorities believe to be 'non-life threatening' injuries.

Authorities are still investigating the shooting and are receiving aid from ATF Special Agents after multiple overnight shootings in the city.

This shooting came shortly after police had previously responded to a shooting on the 10000 block of Mabelvale Pike around 9 p.m.

