Officer injured after being shot by suspect in Jonesboro, both in hospital

JONESBORO, Ark. — According to the Jonesboro Police Department, around 10:34 p.m. Wednesday night, an officer with the Jonesboro Police Department and another person were shot.

Police say the officer was questioning someone on Spruce Street when they pulled a gun and shot the officer, striking him in the leg.

The officer returned fire and struck the suspect, which caused serious injury.

Neither the officer or the suspect's names have been released, but we know they're both recovering in the hospital.

Arkansas State Police have been called into the investigation, per Jonesboro Police protocol.

Any further details about this shooting will be released by the Arkansas State Police.