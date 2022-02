Pulaski County deputies say one person was found inside of a residence with an apparent gunshot wound.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, deputies are responding to the scene of a shooting at Carter Road and Westline Road.

There are no reports on the condition of the victim at this time.

The Criminal Investigations Divisions has been notified and is ongoing.

