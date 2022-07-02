Loved ones unite at 'Justice for Jadon' vigil at Meriweather Park

Police continue to search for the person who shot Jadon Shackelford. His family believes answers are out there and they want people to come forward with information.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Friends and family gathered Monday night to remember the young man murdered last month at Meriweather Park.

The vigil was held at the same place Jadon was shot at the beginning of January... Meriweather Park.

His family tells us he was picked up by a friend and then driven to the park. That was when the shooting happened, and the friend took Shackelford to the hospital where he later died.

His family just wants answers to what really happened the night they lost Jadon.

Mayor Frank Scott Junior, LRPD Chief Keith Humphrey, and other community members pleaded for those who know what happened to Jadon Shackelford to come forward.

Dozens crowded around Meriweather Park to remember Jadon's life, reminiscing his compassion and kind heart.

"He was always the first one smiling, he was always the first one to make us laugh," said Joshua Dawson, Jadon's friend.

People lit candles and stood together in the last place Jadon was alive while a woman sang 'Hallelujah.' They hope this unity will come with answers.

"I'll never be healed but if I could have a little bit of answers for my family, for my grandson, for all of us," said Hailey Shackelford, Jadon's mother.