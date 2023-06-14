Conway police investigating after three Black churches are vandalized

Three predominately Black churches were vandalized in Conway this week, according to police. It is unknown at this time if the incidents are connected.

CONWAY, Ark. — On June 13, the Conway Police Department filed three separate criminal mischief reports regarding property damage at three predominately Black churches.

At this time, officials have not been able to confirm whether these incidents are connected or not.

The first incident occurred at Agape Community Temple of Servants located at 1423 Ingram Street.

According to the assistant pastor, Christopher Riggins, someone threw a rock through the church's side door sometime between the evening hours of June 12 and the morning of June 13.

Upon arrival, officers searched the building and noticed a large scuff on the front door as well that appeared to have been made using the same rock thrown through the side door.

The second incident occurred at Light House Christian Church located at 710 Mill Street.

Officers made contact with the caller upon arrival, who stated that someone had broken two of the windows on the side of the church.

Officials located a brick inside the building on the floor near the center aisle.

The third incident occurred at Zion Temple Church of God located at 1272 Sutton Street.

While an officer was conducting patrol nearby, a receptionist from the church approached and explained that the front door had been broken and she did not feel safe going inside.

Officials cleared the inside and outside of the building before locating a rock that had been used to break the glass door.