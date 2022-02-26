Conway police investigating shooting leaving one person dead near Garland Street

Conway police are investigating a shooting that happened at the intersection of Neal and Garland Street, leaving one person dead early Saturday morning.

CONWAY, Ark. — Conway police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Saturday morning.

According to reports, the homicide happened at the intersection of Neal and Garland Street, as officers were sent to the area.

When police made it to the scene, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot, who was then sent to a local hospital where they eventually died.

Police said that the investigation is still ongoing.