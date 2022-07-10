Conway Police Department works to locate man armed and dangerous man

The Conway Police Department is searching for a man considered armed and dangerous. The public is urged to contact 911 with any information they may have.

CONWAY, Ark. — The Conway Police Department has launched an investigation into three separate, but related shooting incidents.

Authorities are actively searching for 32-year-old Princemichael Ajetunmobi.

According to reports he was last seen driving a White Infinity SUV with Arkansas license plates that read 942TIA.

Police believe that all victims are known to the suspect but that he is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact 911 immediately.