FAULKNER COUNTY, Arkansas — According to court documents, former Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office K-9 deputy Keenan Wallace, accused of animal cruelty after shooting a small dog, has pleaded no contest.

A video went viral after Wallace was seen shooting a small dog, named Reese’s, in the head in January 2019. Wallace was charged in April 2019 by a special prosecutor with one count of animal cruelty.

Wallace pleaded "no contest” to the animal cruelty charge on Wednesday, March 4 in Faulkner County Circuit Court.

A sentencing order said Wallace's jail time is suspended upon successful completion of 80 hours public service work within 120 days of the entry of the sentencing order.

Wallace is on probation and parole supervision until completed and must take a psychiatric evaluation within 60 days.

