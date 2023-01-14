Former Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson's son arrested in Benton County

William Asa Hutchinson III was taken into custody by the Benton County Sheriff's Office Friday on felony charges of drug and gun possession and DWI.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Benton County Sheriff's Office arrested the son of former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Friday.

William Asa Hutchinson III, 47, was taken into custody by Benton County officials for multiple charges.

According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, Hutchinson faces charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, refusal to submit a chemical test and a violation of the omnibus DWI act.

In Arkansas, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms is a Class Y felony, which is the most serious classification for felonies in the state.

Class Y felonies are punishable by a minimum of 10 years but no more than 40 years or life.

Hutchinson was charged in 2016 with possession of a controlled substance after trying to enter a music festival with a flask of alcohol, two capsules of "Molly" and four ecstasy tablets.

In 2018, he was arrested in West Fork, Ark., on charges of driving while intoxicated, speeding and violation of implied consent. In addition, Hutchinson was arrested in 2019 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.