Charges against former Arkansas senator dismissed

After about three years, a judge has now dismissed the indictment against former Arkansas senator, Gilbert Baker. He had several charges, including bribery.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Charges against a former state senator from Conway and former Chairman of the Arkansas Republican Party, Gilbert Baker were dismissed last week.

Baker had been charged with bribery, wire fraud, and conspiracy.

In court on October 20, it was decided that they would be dismissing the indictment against him rather than re-trying the case.

The court had been dealing with this case for over three years and there were many hearings as well as a two-week trial.

After many days of deliberations, the trial ended in an "acquittal on one count" and a "deadlocked jury" on all other counts.

In regards to the charges being dismissed, Mr. Baker expressed that the last 8 or 9 years had been very difficult.

"But these years have been good for me personally, I am grateful," he added.