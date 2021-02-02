Man killed after shooting incident on Arkansas Highway 367, police say

Arkansas State Police are investigating the shooting death of 26-year-old Jermaine Kelly, who was the passenger of a car going southbound on Arch Street Pike.

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Arkansas State Police are investigating the shooting death of 26-year-old Jermaine Kelly, who was the passenger of a car going southbound on Arch Street Pike just before midnight on Monday, Feb. 1.

The driver of the car told police that a vehicle began following the car and shooting at him and Kelly near the 11500 block of Arch Street Pike, also known as Arkansas Highway 367.

The suspects continued to shoot at the victims' car for "several hundred feet," according to ASP.

Once the second vehicle fled, the driver noticed Kelly had been shot and called police for help.

"Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division worked through the night and today collecting evidence and developing leads in the homicide case," ASP said in a press release sent out Tuesday afternoon.