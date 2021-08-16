Little Rock police investigating homicide after one person found dead

According to the Little Rock Police Department, one person has been arrested in the fatal shooting on the 3500 block of W. 18th.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Police Department, one person has died after a shooting on the 3500 block of West 18th Street on Monday night.

Police arrived on scene and later discovered 28-year-old Mychal Brown lying on the ground near the 1800 block of South Valentine Street.

Brown later died due to his injuries at a nearby hospital.

His body will be sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing and no suspects have been named at this time.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.