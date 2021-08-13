Benton police find body they believe to be missing Little Rock man

The Benton police say they found a body they believe is a man reported missing out of Little Rock.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Benton Police Department is investigating a death after a body was found on Valley Street.

According to police, officers responded to the 100 block of Valley Street on Thursday night around 6 p.m. and found a dead body.

Police believe the body to be a man that is reported missing out of Little Rock.

Detectives investigating suspect foul play and the investigation is ongoing.

The identity of the person has not be announced at this time.