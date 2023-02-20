Police: Investigation underway for homicide in North Little Rock

A homicide investigation is now underway after a fatal shooting happened in the 2400 block of Parker on Monday evening.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that happened in the 2400 block of Parker.

According to reports, when officers arrived at the scene they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was then pronounced dead while still at the scene.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Details of this incident are extremely limited at this time but officers advise the public to avoid the area.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact NLRPD at (501) 680-8439.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing and we will update with more information as soon as it becomes available.