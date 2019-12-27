HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The Hot Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a white man who reportedly damaged a menorah display on Central Avenue.

Police say around 6:30 a.m. on Christmas day, the white man damaged the menorah display.

He was wearing a dark colored hoodie with the Punisher logo on the front, shorts with white on the bottom and possibly an orange shirt under the hoodie.

The menorah has already been rebuilt and set back up.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Hot Springs Police Department at (501) 321-6789.

