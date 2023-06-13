Arkansas State Police find 146 pounds of cocaine during traffic stop

Two suspects are now in custody after Arkansas State Police found about $6.5 million worth of cocaine during a traffic stop.

ARKANSAS, USA — On Monday, Arkansas State Police initiated a traffic stop on I-40 where they seized about 146 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of over $6.5 million.

According to reports, two suspects were taken into custody after troopers stopped a truck hauling an excavator on the interstate near Lonoke.

The charges for the suspects and their names have not yet been released.

Just last week, in an unrelated traffic stop, Arkansas State Police also seized over 50,000 fentanyl pills on I-40 near Protho Junction.