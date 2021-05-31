Jacksonville traffic stop leads to drug bust, firearm arrest

K9 Spartan alerted the officers, bringing the discovery of 2.3 oz. of high grade marijuana, 43 ecstasy pills with packaging materials, and two firearms.

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — According to the Jacksonville Police Department, officers were able to arrest a man on drug charges on Sunday after a traffic stop.

Police say an officer made a traffic stop at the 700 block of School Drive after the driver ran a stop sign.

K9 Spartan and their handler responded and performed a drug sweep.

Spartan alerted the officers, bringing the discovery of 2.3 oz. of high grade marijuana, 43 ecstasy pills with packaging materials, and two firearms.