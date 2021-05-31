x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Little Rock's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Little Rock, Arkansas | THV11.com

Crime

Jacksonville traffic stop leads to drug bust, firearm arrest

K9 Spartan alerted the officers, bringing the discovery of 2.3 oz. of high grade marijuana, 43 ecstasy pills with packaging materials, and two firearms.

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — According to the Jacksonville Police Department, officers were able to arrest a man on drug charges on Sunday after a traffic stop.

Police say an officer made a traffic stop at the 700 block of School Drive after the driver ran a stop sign.

K9 Spartan and their handler responded and performed a drug sweep.

Spartan alerted the officers, bringing the discovery of 2.3 oz. of high grade marijuana, 43 ecstasy pills with packaging materials, and two firearms.

Police say the driver, 30-year-old Demontrae Johnson, is a felon and was arrested on drug charges an felon in possession of a firearm.

Related Articles