Jacksonville police investigate shooting, officials seeking witnesses

Officials said that if you were traveling on South Highway 161 on September 13, 2022, between 3:45 - 4 p.m. and have any information, please contact detectives.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Ark — On Tuesday, September 13, officers with the Jacksonville Police Department responded to a shooting in the area near Memorial Gardens and Dollar General.

Officials have asked the public for assistance while the investigation is ongoing.

If you were traveling on South Highway 161 on September 13, 2022, between 3:45 p.m. and 4 p.m. and you witnessed or have any information regarding the shooting, you are urged to contact the Detectives Division at (501) 982-0277.

If you call after hours, you can contact the non-emergency line at (501) 985-2802. You can also remain anonymous.

At this time, the shooting was not considered a random act of violence.