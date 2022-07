Police are investigating a shooting involving a Jacksonville officer that left at least one person injured near Christy Cove.

JACKSONVILLE, Arkansas — Arkansas State Police have started investigating an alleged shooting involving an officer, which left a person injured.

According to reports, the incident happened on the 800 block of Christy Cove.

Authorities have not released the name of the officer involved, the victim of the shooting, or any information on the events leading up to the incident.

