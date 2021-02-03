Jacksonville woman allegedly kidnapped by her estranged husband, police investigating

Police say 27-year-old Shakayal Jones was taken from her home by her estranged husband who is possibly armed.

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — On Tuesday, March 2, at 5:20 a.m., officers with the Jacksonville Police Department responded to Northeastern Avenue, for a report of a kidnapping.

Police say 27-year-old Shakayal Jones was taken from her home by her estranged husband who is possibly armed.

Shakayal was last seen wearing an unknown colored t-shirt, no pants, no shoes.

The suspect is 31-year-old Shannon Deshawn Jones Jr.

He is 5 feet and 9 inches tall and weighs 205 pounds. Police say he is a medium build with brown eyes and black hair.

The last known vehicle the suspect is possible in is a 2018 dark blue Toyota, Corolla, license plate 351 ZEX.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Sgt. Summerlin with the Jacksonville Police Department (501) 982-3191.