LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are now investigating a shooting that happened overnight, which left one person dead.

Police have said that one juvenile male died as a result of the shooting which occurred along Depriest Road.

According to authorities, the victim died at a local hospital.

Police have not released the name of the victim.

There's currently no information on suspects or potential motives behind the shooting.

