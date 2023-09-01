Police: Investigation underway for Lake Village homicide

Arkansas State Police are leading the investigation into a Lake Village homicide that occurred on Sunday afternoon.

LAKE VILLAGE, Ark. — At the request of the Lake Village Police Department, the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division is looking into a homicide that happened on January 8.

18-year-old Jayani L. Jordan was the victim of a homicide that happened in the front yard of a Lake Village home.

According to reports, Lake Village officers arrived at the home around 4:00 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting incident.

Jordan was found with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime lab for an autopsy.

No suspects have been identified in this incident. Upon completion of the investigation, a criminal case file will be submitted to the Arkansas County prosecuting attorney.