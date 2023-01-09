LIHEAP begins for parts of Central Arkansas | Here's what to know

The winter LIHEAP Utility Assistance Program is set to begin for eligible Arkansans in 19 different counties around the state.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The winter LIHEAP Utility Assistance Program is set to begin for eligible Arkansans in 19 different counties around the state.

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) works to lower energy burden for lower income households.

The announcement originally came from the Central Arkansas Development Council (CADC), which shared that the program that's set to begin on Jan. 9, will continue while funds are available.

The council accepted applications from 19 different counties in the state, which included the following:

Calhoun

Clark

Columbia

Dallas

Hempstead

Hot Spring

Howard

Layfette

Little River

Lonoke

Miller

Montgomery

Nevada

Ouachita

Pike

Pulaski

Saline

Sevier

Union