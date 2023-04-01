Little Rock wants to use 2023 budget to increase salaries

In 2023 the city is increasing salaries to help Little Rock be more competitive with surrounding cities, and first responders will see the biggest increases.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — As we begin the new year, the capital city will be running under a new budget which was approved by the Board of Directors in their last meeting of 2022.

In this year's budget, the city focused on increasing salaries to help Little Rock be more competitive with surrounding cities, especially during economic hardship.

"Inflation has been really unhelpful in that regard and every time we get a pay increase the rate of inflation right now has been way passing that," explained Vice Mayor Lance Hines.

First responders will see the greatest increases in their pay.

Little Rock Police Department's starting salary is set at $50,000 dollars with sign-on bonuses continuing at $10,000 dollars.

Firefighters' salaries will increase by 4.5%, and dispatchers will see an additional $1,700 dollars in their paychecks.

"They've been able to staff. The big issue with the fire department is apparatus and firehouses, and we've done a lot not only within the budget but through our ARPA funds," said Vice Mayor Hines.

Plus, every full-time city employee will see a 3.5% salary increase across the board.

When Vice Mayor Hines was asked about the next steps he explained that the board wants to take a look at affordable housing.

The mayor and directors were supposed to have their first meeting of the new year this week, but Mayor Scott tested positive for COVID.