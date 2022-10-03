Lawsuit alleges Arkansas school failed to prevent teacher sexually harassing student

It alleges the school "failed to take steps to prevent" a teacher from sexual harassing a 13-year-old student. The teacher later pleaded guilty to sexual assault.

RECTOR, Ark. — A new lawsuit is alleging that an Arkansas school district failed to prevent a teacher from sexually harassing a 13-year-old student. The teacher, Sarah Isom, later pleaded guilty to sexual assault of the student.

According to the lawsuit, officials at the Rector School District knew about Isom and the student's inappropriate relationship months before the student was sexually assaulted after parents of other students in the 7th grade English class complained.

"It was blatantly obvious to everyone paying attention, including the other kids, that Ms. Isom was sexually harassing this boy," said Josh Gillispie, a lawyer representing the victim.

The lawsuit alleges the district "failed to take steps to prevent" Isom's actions or "to prevent it from escalating" which resulted in a "hostile" environment for students and denied the victim the benefits of an education.

Lawyers for the victim say the school violated Title IX by not taking actions against Isom.

"Despite receiving notice of the problem several months before the first rape, the school did nothing to protect our client. They didn't even notify his parents of the problem, despite all these other parents coming forward with concerns," said Joseph Gates, another lawyer representing the victim.

Isom was arrested in August 2021 for the crime and pleaded guilty in October 2021 to fourth degree sexual assault. She was sentenced to spend 120 days in jail and 60 months of probation.