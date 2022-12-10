Little Rock family searches for answers 11 years after Patricia Guardado's disappearance

Patricia "Paty" Guardado was last seen heading to class at UA Little Rock on the morning of October 12th, 2011 and her family hasn't stopped searching for her.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After over a decade's worth of questions, a Little Rock family has still been searching for answers to find out what happened to Patricia Guardado.

11 years ago on October 12th, 2011, the UA Little Rock student disappeared and was found dead days later.

Now the family still hopes to find justice for Paty.

Her family told us every time fall rolls around, the memories come back, and it never gets easier.

"We feel the air getting a little crisper. And the first thing that comes to mind is the feeling of that day," Paty's sister, Gloria Guardado said.

Gloria Guardado thinks back to that morning when she last saw Paty.

"She was sleeping. I went inside her room, and I stole her hairbrush, because I couldn't find mine. So kind of just stuff like that. I always think of her you know, I saw my sister sleeping 11 years ago on this day, and I never saw her again," Guardado said.

Gloria and her mother, Leanor Garcia, still search for answers so they can have a sense of closure.

"We don't know what happened, we don't know anything," she said.

She said she and her sisters grew up in fear.

"My sisters are 20 years old, and I turned 20 and I hated it. You know, I hated like not knowing why this happened to her at such a young age and if something was gonna happen to us," she said.

She said that they found Paty's car parked near the Burger King across the street from campus, and then four days later, her body was found in a pond near Little Rock.

"There's no way that nobody knows anything, somebody has to know something," she said.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, there are several people of interest in the case, but they can't share anything else since it's an open investigation.

"We still have a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest or anything, you know, it's not that much money but you know, it shouldn't have to do with the money for someone to speak up," she added.

The Guardado family said that they'll continue coming to Paty's gravesite to remember her.

"My mom lost her firstborn, her first daughter, and you know, it's a horrible pain that no one should ever have to live with," she said.