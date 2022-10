It's spooky season, and Van Buren police are on a very fitting search. They're working to find a stolen hearse, and urge the public to contact them with any info.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Police Department has requested the help of the public in locating a 2008 White Cadillac Hearse that was stolen from Ocker Funeral Home.

The theft of this vehicle has affected the operation of the funeral home.

A hearse is a vehicle that tends to stand out from a typical vehicle so police ask that people keep a lookout.