FBI offering $25k reward for information in unsolved murder of teen girl

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The FBI announced on Tuesday that it is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest of suspect(s) involved in the 1997 murder of Kristy Yates in Garland County.

On April 26, 1997, 15-year-old Kristy Leigh Yates' body was found in northern Garland County. She was last seen at the Hot Springs Mall on April 25.

According to the FBI, investigators believe that the killer may still reside in Arkansas.