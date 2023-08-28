Little Rock homicides down 25% this year

We're more than half way to the end of 2023, and this year the Little Rock Police Department has seen a 25% decrease in homicides and violent crimes.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — We are almost three-fourths through this year and the Little Rock Police Department has seen a significant decrease in homicides and violent crime.

The latest numbers from LRPD show homicides are down 25% from this time last year.

That's down around 15 murders, and violent crime is also down by 145 instances.

In a statement, Little Rock police explained that there are several things they attribute to the declining crime rates.

They also explained how visibility in neighborhoods and the Real-Time Crime Center have helped deter offenses though some say we could be doing better.

"I think the LRPD and the powers that be, and the people placed in these positions -- I think they are doing the best they can, but at the same time you can't stop what you don't see," said Denaro Cook.

Cook served 18 years in prison for a murder charge.

Now, after being out for six years he has been trying to learn how to better his community and help stop crime.

"I really think that more could be done, not by [LRPD], but by us that made the mistakes," said Cook.

He explained that community is key, and that we should support non-profits that try to help stop the violence and get more education into underserved areas.

He also said letting kids know there is more to life than violence could bring a new generation to want better for themselves and their families.

"It's something to work for and live, because when I moved in with my uncle and I realized there was more I started making 3.7 and 3.8 in school," said Cook.